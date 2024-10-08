Top 5 countries in Africa where workers earn lowest salaries

New York City, NY USA November 15, 2022. Labor Union members held a rally at City Hall demanding an increase in the minimum wage in New York.

This article explores the top 5 countries in Africa where workers earn the lowest salaries, revealing the factors that contribute to this statistic.





By Akanni Dorcas

Lowest minimum wages have a big impact on countries in Africa and their economies, affecting everything from social and economic inequality to growth and stability.

Many countries are working hard to keep people out of poverty and promote fair work practices, but minimum wage levels in many parts of Africa are still very low.

This means that, while progress is being made, there’s still a long way to go to ensure that workers have the financial security they need.

Let’s take a closer look at five African countries, per rankings from Yahoo Finance, with the lowest minimum wages per hour.

Countries in Africa where workers earn lowest salaries

Egypt – $0.45 per hour



Among the countries with low minimum wages, Egypt’s rate is at the higher end at $0.45 per hour. Even so, this pay doesn’t stretch far for many Egyptians, especially as prices rise and urban living costs soar.



Uganda – $0.298 per hour



In Uganda, the minimum wage sits at $0.298 per hour, which can be tough for low-income earners, particularly in rural communities. The country has seen growth in areas like agriculture and services, but for many, it’s still hard to make ends meet.

Angola – $0.25 per hour



Despite Angola’s oil wealth, the minimum wage remains around $0.25 per hour. This is a contrast between the country’s resources and the pay for the average worker.

Ethiopia – $0.23 per hour



Ethiopia’s minimum wage is $0.23 per hour, which leaves many workers earning below the poverty line. While the country has been expanding in manufacturing and agriculture, wages haven’t kept up.

Rwanda – $0.070 per hour



Rwanda’s minimum wage, at just $0.070 per hour, is the lowest on the continent.

These wage levels give a glimpse into some of the bigger economic struggles that many African countries are facing.

Vanguard News