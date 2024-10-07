Top 10 countries with the highest cryptocurrency investors

In a recent study conducted, ranking countries based on their cryptocurrency ownership rates, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) came out with the lead.

CEO World Magazine, recently offered insight into global trends with UAE leading with the highest percentage of its population owning crypto. It is closely followed by Vietnam and the United States.

This surge in adoption reflects favorable regulations, technological advancements, and economic shifts in these countries.

Notably, while the UAE tops the list by ownership percentage, India, China, and the U.S. rank highest by the sheer number of crypto owners.

Below is a breakdown of the top 10 countries in cryptocurrency ownership

1. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE has the highest crypto ownership percentage, with 30.39% of its population involved in cryptocurrency. The country’s forward-thinking approach to blockchain technology and the legal status of crypto have created a favorable ecosystem for investors. The government’s efforts to establish Dubai and Abu Dhabi as blockchain hubs have attracted both domestic and international users to the crypto space.

2. Vietnam

Vietnam ranks second with 21.19% of its population owning cryptocurrency. The rapid digital transformation of the Vietnamese economy and the rise of fintech have made cryptocurrency an attractive option. The country’s youthful population, paired with a growing interest in decentralized finance (DeFi), has further accelerated crypto adoption.

3. United States

The U.S. has 15.56% of its population owning crypto, representing over 52 million individuals. While it ranks third in terms of percentage ownership, the U.S. is among the top three globally in terms of absolute numbers. The country’s advanced tech infrastructure, alongside increasing institutional interest, has made it a key player in the global crypto market.

4. Iran

With 13.46% of its population holding cryptocurrency, Iran has embraced crypto largely as a way to circumvent economic sanctions. Crypto mining is legal in the country, and the government has shown openness to blockchain technology as a way to stabilize the economy.

5. Philippines

In the Philippines, 13.43% of the population own cryptocurrency. The country has emerged as a leader in play-to-earn gaming and remittance services powered by blockchain, which has greatly contributed to the rising number of crypto users. The widespread use of mobile banking has also made crypto transactions accessible to more people.

6. Brazil

Brazil, with 11.99% crypto ownership, is leading the cryptocurrency revolution in South America. With increasing interest in blockchain for banking and investment purposes, the country is also home to a growing number of startups focused on crypto-related services.

7. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s crypto ownership rate stands at 11.37%. The Kingdom has been exploring blockchain technology across various sectors, from finance to logistics, which has paved the way for broader cryptocurrency adoption. Additionally, the increasing digitization of its economy aligns with its Vision 2030 initiative.

8. Singapore

Singapore, a global financial hub, has seen 11.05% of its population adopt cryptocurrency. Its crypto-friendly regulations and the presence of numerous blockchain startups have made Singapore a hotbed for crypto innovation. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has played a pivotal role in fostering a supportive environment for crypto trading.

9. Ukraine

With 10.57% of its population owning cryptocurrency, Ukraine has one of the highest rates of crypto adoption in Europe. The country’s ongoing economic challenges have led many to turn to cryptocurrency as a hedge against currency devaluation and to facilitate international transfers.

10. Venezuela

Venezuela closes the top 10 with 10.3% of its population involved in cryptocurrency. Economic instability and hyperinflation have driven many Venezuelans to embrace crypto as an alternative store of value. The government has also experimented with its own national cryptocurrency, the Petro, in response to these challenges.

