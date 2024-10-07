Thugs kill one in Rivers, set LG secretariats ablaze, chairmen flee

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Barely three hours after the Rivers State Police Command announced the unsealing of previously closed local government secretariats, violence erupted in several areas, leading to arson, shootings, and fatalities.

On Monday morning, a section of the Eleme Local Government secretariat was set on fire shortly after the arrival of newly-elected chairman Brian Gokpa. He was accompanied by councillors and supporters.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers deliberately targeted specific buildings within the complex, causing extensive damage. The exact motivation behind the attack remains unclear.

The secretariats had been sealed since June, following a political standoff between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his former political ally, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister Nyesom Wike.

The closures forced caretaker chairmen appointed by Fubara to operate from alternative locations.

Despite Wike’s efforts to block them, local government elections were held on Saturday, October 5. And the swearing-in of new chairmen by Governor Fubara held yesterday.

Earlier in the day, the Rivers State Police Command, in a statement, confirmed the decision to unseal the secretariats based on directives from Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun. Read it HERE.

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police, Bala Mustapha, relayed the IGP’s order to withdraw police personnel stationed at the secretariats to ensure neutrality and the smooth functioning of democratic processes.

The Police emphasised that they would only return if a security threat emerged.

Attacked Rivers local government secretariat

While the police urged residents to remain calm and assured them of maintaining peace, the attack on the Eleme secretariat has raised concerns about the security of other local government offices as newly elected officials begin to assume their roles.

In Khana Local Government, one person was reported killed during sporadic gunfire on the road leading to the Rector’s Lodge.

Violence also erupted in Obio/Akpor, where bottles were thrown during a confrontation. The Police successfully contained the situation.

In Bori, members of the PDP and the Action People’s Party, APP, clashed in a protest at Khana council secretariat, following the withdrawal of police from the area.

In Ikwerre, unknown gunmen reportedly chased the newly-elected chairman and his supporters out of the secretariat.

Pro-Wike supporters have also taken over the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Secretariat, preventing the pro-Governor Fubara council chairman from accessing the office.

Meanwhile, in Oyigbo council, Executive Chairman, Dr. Gift Okere, has taken control of the council secretariat. Administrative activities commenced immediately following the swearing-in of the vice chairman and 10 elected councillors.

Andoni remains peaceful for the moment, with the council chairman addressing supporters from his office at the secretariat in Ngo.

In Ahoada East, initial attempts by pro-Wike groups to block access to the secretariat were dislodged after some shootings. The incident left three people injured with bullet wounds.

The escalating violence across multiple secretariats underscores the deep political divide in Rivers State and has raised concerns about further unrest as the newly elected officials attempt to take office.

