Thoughts on Nigeria’s food insecurity, by Dakuku Peterside

Dakuku Peterside

NIGERIA is currently grappling with a rapidly escalating food insecurity crisis, a matter that has unfortunately been overlooked by both federal and state governments. This issue, with its severe implications for national security and economic stability, is not one that can be delayed.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, as of 2023, approximately 25 million Nigerians are facing moderate to severe food insecurity, a number that prioritises due to inflation, insecurity, and climate change. The nation risks more profound instability and economic decline if government does not act swiftly to prioritise food security.

Several factors contribute to food insecurity in Nigeria, including lack of access to affordable capital for farmers, insecurity in agricultural regions, and rising inflation. The agriculture sector, which employs over 70 per cent of the rural population, struggles under high interest rates, with commercial banks charging between 30-40 per cent, making it nearly impossible for farmers to secure loans for investment in modern techniques. Consequently, agricultural productivity has been declining, with a 15 per cent drop in output reported by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, between 2016 and 2021. Without intervention, this decline will lead to more significant food shortages.

Violence and insecurity are exacerbating the problem. Banditry, farmer-herdsmen conflicts, and kidnappings have forced many farmers from their land, particularly in Northern regions. According to the 2023 Global Terrorism Index, Nigeria ranks sixth globally for terrorism, and Zamfara State, once a major agricultural producer, has seen a 50 per cent drop in output due to these conflicts. The violence not only discourages investment but also forces farmers to abandon their fields, leading to reduced agrarian production and higher food prices.

Inflation exacerbates food insecurity, with Nigeria’s inflation rate reaching over 33 per cent in June 2024. Rising food prices have increased by 26.98 per cent between 2022 and 2023, pushing millions into deeper poverty in a country where over 40 per cent of the population already lives below the poverty line. Energy costs also play a role. The 2023 removal of fuel subsidies led to sharp increases in petrol and diesel prices, making it more expensive to power machinery and transport goods. Transportation costs alone increased by nearly 50 per cent, adding to the burden on farmers.

Nigeria’s poor infrastructure further worsens food insecurity. Bad roads, lack of rail systems, and insufficient storage facilities cause high post-harvest losses, estimated at 40 per cent by the World Bank in 2022. As a result, food becomes scarcer and more expensive, making it harder for Nigerians to afford proper nutrition.

To meet domestic food demand, Nigeria has increasingly turned to food imports. In 2023, the country spent over $5 billion on rice, wheat and maize imports. However, this reliance on foreign food threatens national security by making the country vulnerable to external shocks, such as global supply chain disruptions witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war. These events led to shortages and price hikes, highlighting the fragility of our food supply. Additionally, heavy food imports undermine local agricultural industries, contributing to job losses and stifling rural development.

Nigeria must address these challenges to a sustainable agricultural system. This requires significant investments in mechanisation, infrastructure, and agro-processing. The country has one of the lowest levels of mechanisation in Africa, with tractors per 1,000 hectares of arable land, far below the global average. Increased mechanisation would boost productivity and make farming more attractive to younger generations. Fertiliser shortages, which contribute to lower yields, also need urgent attention. A 2023 report from the International Fertiliser Development Centre estimated a 40 per cent shortfall in fertiliser supply, further reducing crop yields.

Technology has the potential to revolutionise Nigerian agriculture. Innovations like precision farming, drone-assisted monitoring, and agrotech platforms could revolutionise farming practices. Nigerian startups like Thrive Agric and Farmcrowdy have already begun modernising farming, but more investments and support are needed to scale these efforts nationwide.

Efficient logistics and marketing systems are essential for moving produce from farms to markets. Poor transportation networks, especially in rural areas, impede agricultural trade. Agro-producing industries, which can add value to Nigeria’s agricultural products, hold immense potential for boosting exports and creating jobs. States like Niger, Kwara, Edo, and Enugu have already invested in agricultural development and agro industrialisation.

Addressing food insecurity requires strong leadership and political will. The government must articulate a clear vision with specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound, SMART, goals to transform agriculture. While short-term measures like food imports may temporarily ease the crisis, they do not address the underlying causes. Sustainable long-term strategies that improve agricultural productivity and self-reliance are essential to safeguarding Nigeria’s future stability.

In conclusion, Nigeria’s vast arable land and young population provide a strong foundation for agricultural growth, yet food insecurity remains a pressing issue. Food security is integral to national security, and hunger, in many ways, equates to warfare. To avoid a deepening crisis, Nigeria must invest in its agriculture sector, enhance productivity, and ensure efficient distribution and processing of food. The time to act is now before the ticking time bomb of food insecurity explodes, threatening the nation’s stability and prosperity. This is a call to action for all Nigerians, as everyone’s choices and actions can contribute to the solution.