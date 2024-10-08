‘Temper justice with mercy,’ Speed Darlington’s mother begs Burna Boy to release her son

By Hope Ejairu

Miss Queen, the mother of Nigerian musician, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington has pleaded with singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy for forgiveness after her son went missing.

This comes days after Darlington shared a video on the internet about the Afrobeats artiste.

Miss Queen, who identifed as Darlington’s mother in an emotional Instagram video alleged that she was informed by his son’s security personnel that Burna Boy and his associates visited her son’s home and abducted him.

“Good day everyone, good day Nigerians. My name is Mrs. Queen, I am Darlington’s mother. I just got information that my son is missing. Speed Darlington is missing. His gateman called my family and notified my family that there is a video Darlington made and put on the internet about Burna Boy.

“So, he notified me that Burna Boy came with his team and they picked Darlington up from his house. Please, Darlington is my only son. He is the one and only son I have. I am begging my fellow Nigerians.

“Please, everyone should help me beg Burnaboy. Burnaboy, please. My name is Miss Queen. Burnaboy, I am begging you. My kneels on the ground, I am begging you, please. Temper justice with mercy. Have mercy on my son. Forgive him, please. I am on my knees, I am begging. Temper justice with Mercy, forgive Darlington, I am begging. Nigerians please, come to Darlington’s aid,” she said tearfully.

She called on the dancer’s fans and Nigerians alike to plead with Burna Boy on her behalf, reiterating that she is his mother.

She also disclosed that Darlington is his only son, noting that she is also a grandmother.

“You people, all Darlington’s fans should help to beg Burna Boy. Burna Boy, please temper justice with mercy. Forgive Darlington, this is me, Darlington’s biological mother, I am begging, I don’t know what to say other than begging.

“I am a mother, grandmother. He is my only son, forgive him. I am just asking for forgiveness. Burna Boy, please. Please, forgive my son, release him. All Darlington’s fans out there, please help me to beg Burna Boy for the release of Darlington.

“Nigerians, please come to son’s aid. Please, I am begging, I am on my kneels begging, I am just begging. I have no words, I have nothing to say than to beg Burna Boy. Burna Boy please, I am on my kneels.”

She further stated that she has no other choice than to plead with Burna Boy, adding that she is out of the country at the moment.

“Let this touch your heart to release him, forgive him, please. I have nothing to say. Have mercy on my son, please. Burna Boy, please. I am begging. I am not Nigeria right now, tamper justice with Mercy. Thank you so much, I know you will listen to me. Please.”

Meanwhile, activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju confirmed that singer and social media personality Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, is currently in the custody of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja.

Adeyanju disclosed that Speed Darlington, also referred to as Akpi, was arrested in Lagos last Friday before being transferred to Abuja, where he has remained in detention.

According to Adeyanju, the arrest stems from a formal complaint filed by Grammy Award-winning musician Burna Boy, although further details regarding the petition were not provided.

