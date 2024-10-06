Taryor Gabriels unveils prilans to take over American fashion scene

By Ayo Onikoyi

Taryor Gabriels, a bespoke clothing brand who recently made a foray into the American fashion space has unveiled its plans to compete and create a niche for itself in the Uncle Sam’s country.

Speaking with Potpourri via WhatsApp, the creative director and the brain behind the brand, Taryor Gabriels unveils their blueprint to take over the American fashion landscape.

According to him, “Taryor Gabriels has the essential quality, luxury craftsmanship, personalization, superior fit and a commitment to sustainability that appeals to the US market.

We believe that by combining these essential elements with strategic marketing and strong client relationship, the brand is well positioned to thrive in the US fashion space.

Taryor Gabriels, who believes fashion is about personalization and individuality, also reveals their unique selling point to stamp their identity on the terrain with a view to winning the hearts of Americans as well as Diasporan Africans.

“We are considering strategic location and presence from Houston. We have plans for pop-up shops and trunk shows. We plan on collaborating with stylists who cater to celebrities and influencers and hosting exclusive fashion events. Our Unique Selling Point (USP) centers on true bespoke craftsmanship, a fusion of African heritage with contemporary fashion, superior fit and quality.

We plan on offering a blend of exclusivity, craftsmanship and cultural depth that appeal to both high-end consumers and the African diaspora.

Taryor Gabriels has been recognized for crafting bespoke pieces for high-profile individuals. Elite clients including but not limited to: Fmr. President of Ghana- J.D Mahama, Ondo State Governor (Nigeria).- Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Akwa Ibom state Governor (Nigeria)- Gov. Umo Bassey; Cross River State Governor – Bassey Otu; Senator David Umahi- Minister for Works (Nigeria); Chief Executive Financial Reporting Council – Dr. Rabiu Olowo; MD Phillips Consulting – Mr Folusho Phillips, amongst many others

Artistes and actors including but not limited to: Davido, Burna Boy, Richard Mofe Damijo, Ayo Makun, Adedimeji Lateef, Ric Hassani and a host of other celebrities have been spotted at different times in Taryor Gabriels pieces.