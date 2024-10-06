Tantita reward schools for debate on oil theft, vandalism

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, weekend gifted three Delta State Secondary Schools with N2.5 million to enhance learning among the younger ones.

They got the prize for their presentations which addressed the critical role of technology in tackling issues related to crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the just concluded Inter-School Public Speaking Competition involving ten government-owned secondary schools.

Tantita, in collaboration with Godfrey Pondi Book Club spearheaded the competition themed: “The Impact of Technology in Combating Crude Oil Theft and Pipeline Vandalism,” and was well contested by two speakers from each of the schools, to test the talent and eloquence of young speakers from different secondary schools across the state.

Dom Domingos College emerged as the overall winner of a cash reward of N1 million for outstanding performance; Edjeba Secondary School emerged as the first runner-up with N800,000, while Ighogbadu Secondary School, followed with a cash reward N700,000.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard, Executive Director of Tantita, Captain Warredi Enisuoh, restructred the prize which was N500,000; N300,000; and N200,000 for the overall, first and second runner-up.

Enisouh commended the brains behind the idea, stating: “From all your performances, we can only say it will get better next time. It will get bigger next time; the prize money will also increase, and we will also introduce individual scholarships that will follow with assistance to the schools.

“It was not an easy topic, and I think only those from this area would have won if it was a national event. We sleep and wake up with this pollution from crude oil; we know it is not easy surviving in this region. Most of our land has been affected by the illegality of this problem. We are very happy to see these effects at a young age, it shows there is hope for solutions.

”We wish you had briefed us before we started the contract, but we are taking everything on board. You have given us reasons to improve.

“One day, one of you will be a governor, another a deputy, possibly even a president. It is crucial to understand the problems of your country before becoming a leader.”

Other participating schools include: Ekpan Secondary School, Urhobo College, College of Commerce, Yonwuren College, Alegbo Secondary School, Dore Numa College, and Ugborikoko Secondary School.

Teachers from the various schools expressed gratitude to Tantita for recognizing the event as a valuable platform that not only highlights students’ skills but also reflects the hard work of educators and parents.