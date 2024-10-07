SWAN hails appointment of Amokachi as new Lobi Stars technical adviser

…as he promises to give his best to Club

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria, SWAN, has commended the Dr. Philip Nongu-led management board of Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi for the appointment of former Super Eagles player and Coach of the National Team, Daniel Amokachi as the new Technical Adviser of the Makurdi based club.

The Benue State chapter of SWAN in a statement signed Monday by its Electoral Committee Chairman and Secretary Terkula Atom and Uche Nnorom respectively, noted that the appointment of the former Everton of England forward to head the technical department of Lobi Stars FC was a right step in the direction.

The association emphasized that “with his pedigree as former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, coach of Ifeanyi Uba and Nasarawa United, Dan has vast knowledge of Nigerian league and can deliver on the job.”

The association urged the new Technical Adviser to bring his vast experience back home to put smiles on the faces of Lobi Stars fans.

While assuring him of their support to enable him succeed in his new assignment, Benue SWAN also urged him to complement the efforts of the sports loving Governor of the state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia by giving his best to redeem the image and fortunes of the club.

The Management of Lobi Stars FC had Sunday evening announced the sacking of the former coach of the team, Mr. Eugene Agagbe and his backroom staff over the clubs recent poor runs in the 2024-2025 season of the NPFL.

The sacked Coach was immediately replaced by Coach Amokachi who has promised to give his best to improve the fortunes of the Club.