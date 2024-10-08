Suspension: Alimosho boils as council boss, vice clash over control of office

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Crisis is brewing as the Vice Chairman of Alimosho Local Government Area, Mr. Akinpelu Johnson, officially received an appointment letter to take over from the embattled suspended Chairman, Jelili Sulaimon.

Recall that the Lagos State House of Assembly, had on Monday suspended Sulaimon from office following various allegations by the lawmakers.

The letter, dated October 8, 2024, was signed by Kikelomo Bolarinwa, Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development.

The letter, titled: ‘Re: Suspension of Mr. Sulaimon Jelili, Chairman, Alimosho Local Government Area Resolution of the House’,

According to the appointment letter: “I write to refer to the resolution of the House of Assembly in respect of the above subject which states that Mr. Sulaimon Jelili has been suspended indefinitely from Office as the Chairman, Alimosho Local Government in accordance with Section 24 (1,2,3,4) of the Local Government Administration Law (Amendment) Law, 2016. (Copy attached for ease of reference).

“In view of the above, you are to assume duty IMMEDIATELY as the Acting Chairman, Alimosho Local Government.”

On Monday, the lawmakers resolved at the sitting that Johnson should take over the running of the affairs of the council with immediate effect from the suspended chairman, Suleimon.

The lawmakers further instructed the management of the council, including the Manager and Treasurer, to recognise Johnson and accord him all the support to make him work effectively.

Meanwhile, four out of the seven councillors in the council have denounced the purported suspension of Johnson by their three colleagues.

In a press release signed by the four councillors including Deputy Leader Mojisola Fabusuyi Ayeni (Ward D), Saheed Adejoke (Ward C), Rasheed Semiu (Ward E), Elizabeth Fashina (Ward F), they commended the House of Assembly for intervening, while urging stakeholders’ in the council to go about their activities peacefully.

The statement, titled: “Illegal Suspension of Hon. Akinpelu Ibrahim Johnson,Vice Chairman Alimosho Local Government,” read in part: “We, the undersigned legislators from Alimosho Local Government, officially dissociate ourselves from the staged managed, and illegal suspension of Mr. Akinpelu Ibrahim Johnson, the Vice Chairman of Alimosho Local Government.

“We condemn in totality the purported suspension of the Vice Chairman by minority legislators who acted on instructions of the validly suspended Chairman.

“As representatives of our people from different wards in Alimosho, we remain committed to supporting the state and federal government’s efforts to improve the lives and well-being of our people, most especially at the grassroots.

“We commend the State House of Assembly for their intervention in the mismanagement of the local government over the years. We urge all stakeholders to remain peaceful as there’s no cause for alarm.

“The Renewed Hope (RH) Agenda of our Dear President, H.E Asiwaju Bola Tinubu GCFR, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES + Agenda, deserve every attention and support at this critical stage of our state and nationhood and by extension at the local government.

“We would like to emphasize that at no time was the Vice Chairman suspended hence our readiness to support him going forward with the administration of the Local Government.

“As a man of the people, we have no doubt in our minds that Hon Akinpelu Johnson will deliver beyond the expectations.

“We shall keep the public posted should there be any information of interest to the public.”

Council boss defies suspension order

Meanwhile, the embattled chairman Sulaimon, has defied the suspension order by the Lagos State House of Assembly .

The council boss in a video sighted by our Correspondent was seen resuming at the council secretariat in Alimosho to a tumultuous welcome by the crowd in a show of solidarity.

According to a source, Suleimon and Johnson could not have access to the office of the chairman as it was securely locked.

It was gathered that few minutes later the embattled chairman and his vice left the premises to an undisclosed destinations.

Also, the apex leader of the All Progressives Congress, Alimosho Local Government Area, Abdullahi Ayinde Enilolobo, has faulted the Lagos Assembly over the suspension.

Enilolobo said the house breached the constitution and the suspension cannot stand.

Lagos Assembly Clarifies Stance On Suspension

Earlier, the Lagos State House of the Assembly maintained that the suspension of Sulaimon followed legal and due process, contrary to the claim of the embattled council’s boss solicitor.

Recall that Dr. Abdul Mahmud, solicitor to suspended Alimosho Local Government Area, Sulaimon, shortly after the announcement on Monday, condemned it, describing it as “illegal and unconstitutional” action of the Assembly.

Mahmud, in a statement signed on behalf of the Levite Solicitors and Arbitrators, made available to pressmen, condemned the action of the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

However, the Assembly in a press statement issued by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Olukayode Ogundipe,in response, blasted the lawyer of Sulaimon for his “rhetoric and half-baked details.

Ogundipe stressed that the decision to suspend the Chairman was done in conformity with the rule establishing the local governments and powers vested in the Assembly by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

According to him, “The attention of the Lagos State House of Assembly has been drawn to a statement supposedly signed by Dr. Abdul Mahmud, counsel to the embattled Alimosho Local Government Chairman, Mr. Jelili Sulaimon, claiming to condemn the unanimous agreement of the Assembly to suspend his client on Monday, October 7, 2024”

“Beyond the sensational rhetoric and half-baked details in the statement that is replete with emotions rather than deep-thoughts, it is pertinent to break down the real situation and puncture arguments as to the powers of the House to suspend Mr. Jelili.”

Ogundipe asserted that “in his race to the public to garner sentiments, Sulaimon’s lawyer forgot to remember that there are no local government areas that created themselves. In other words, the creation of a local government follows strict processes of the law and Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) creates the path to knowledge about this.

“The system of local government by democratically elected local government councils is under this Constitution, guaranteed; and accordingly, the Government of every State shall, subject to Section 8 of this Constitution, ensure their existence under a Law which provides for the establishment, structure, composition, finance and functions of such councils.” Does this answer a question from the arguments of Jelili’s lawyer as to who has the power to create laws that regulate the activities of local government councils and their administration.?

“For better understanding, that section provides for the existence of: democratically elected system of Local Government to be guaranteed by a law of the State House of Assembly. The same section provides that the House of Assembly is required to make provisions for statutory allocation of public revenue to Local Government Councils in a State.

“Section 8(3) highlights the procedure to be undertaken by a State House of Assembly in the creation of a new Local Government Area(s) in a State while Section 8(4) highlights the procedure to be undertaken by a State House of Assembly, through law, in the boundary adjustment of existing Local Government Areas.

“Section 162 (8) of the Constitution stipulates that a Law of the State House of Assembly shall provide for the distribution of monies standing to the credit of Local Government councils in a State.

“Maybe we should remind him, his client and those travelling with him that Section 128 of the same Constitution further gives clarity to the powers of the House of Assembly.

“Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, a House of Assembly shall have power by resolution published in its journal or in the office Gazette of the Government of the State to direct or cause to be directed an inquiry or investigation into – (a) any matter or thing with respect to which it has power to make laws

“Here and based on the above constitutional provision, we are moved to ask again: who is legally guaranteed to make the law that creates the running of the local government? It is definitely not the National Assembly which is granted the constitutional powers to create states and not local governments.

“This brings us to the Lagos State Local Government Administration Law (as amended) upon which the creation, administration and related activities of the local government system of Lagos State are based.

“For better public information and effective knowledge, Section 24(a) of the amended law, gives powers to the Lagos State House of Assembly to pass a resolution for the removal or suspension of any chairman, vice chairman, or official of any local government area (LGA) or local council development area (LCDA) after conducting an investigation. It states further that all that is needed for this resolution is a simple majority of the Assembly members. This emphasis is further highlighted in Section 5 of the law.”

He also clarified that, if the governor does not act on this resolution within seven days, the House can override this inaction with a two-thirds majority vote, effectively removing or suspending the chairman or vice chairman immediately.

Ogundipe continued: “This amendment aims to ensure accountability and maintain order within the local government structure in Lagos State. For a detailed exploration of this law, you can refer to the full text on the Lagos State Government website.

“With this level of enlightenment as to the position of the laws guiding the administration of local government councils, it is important to avoid misinformation or misrepresentation of the recent Supreme Court judgement concerning local governments in Nigeria.

“There is a marked difference between a financial autonomy (upon which the lawyer’s argument rests) and administrative powers of the House.

“The rush to churn out a defence armed, albeit, with inferior understanding of the Supreme Court judgement does not give sufficient case against the action of the House of Assembly.”

He stressed that it was not the first time the Lagos State House of Assembly would suspend the same council chairman, recalling that in May 2021, he was suspended with two others by the House for their total disregard for the local government guidelines created by the State Legislature.

In conclusion, “We would also like to task residents of the council and members of the public not to allow themselves be swayed by positions and opinions that are opposite the law in this regard,” Ogundipe stated.