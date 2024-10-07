Super-sub Jhon Duran signs new contract with Aston Villa

Jhon Duran has signed a new long-term contract with Aston Villa following his stunning start to the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 20-year-old, who reportedly agreed personal terms with West Ham during the summer transfer window, has agreed a deal that will keep him at Villa Park until 2030.

Duran has scored six times this season including the only goal in last week’s 1-0 win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, despite starting just once in all competitions.

Jhon Duran joined Villa in January 2023 from MLS side Chicago Fire, scoring five goals in 23 Premier League appearances last season, most as a substitute.

Following last week’s win against Bayern, Villa boss Unai Emery said the player’s potential was “huge”.

“Sometimes he has been impatient and I need to speak to him as a person and connect to him as a person,” he said.

“As well as a player to try to let him play, putting him on the field because his talent is there and the capacity to help us.”

Villa are fifth in the Premier League table after seven games, four points behind leaders Liverpool.

