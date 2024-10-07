Strike: Varsity workers give FG 21-day ultimatum on withheld salaries

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has given the federal government a 21-day ultimatum to pay the five and half months withheld salaries, among other demands, or its members will withdraw their services in the universities.

The ultimatum was part of NAAT’s resolutions in its 56th National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held in Taraba State.

A letter addressed to the minister of state for labour and employment and signed by the association’s President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, warned that the union would not be held responsible, if after the expiration of the ultimatum which commenced from September 30, nothing was done to address their plethora of demands.

The letter, copied the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the National Universities Commission, NUC, read: “The leadership of the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, wishes to draw your attention to the above subject matter.

“Arising from the 56th National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held at Federal University Wukari on Wednesday 25th and Thursday, 26th September, 2024, the union is compelled to issue this notice of a three-week ultimatum as a result of failure of government to keep to the promises and assurances given on the payment of the five and half months withheld salaries of NAAT members even after a presidential directive of over five months ago and other outstanding issues as stated below;

“Non-release of enabling circular on CONTISS 14 & 15 for NAAT members as agreed in 2017 MoU, payment of arrears of minimum wage to the omitted members of NAAT (April 2019 to January 2020), payment of arrears of 25% and 35% salary increase (January to December, 2023).

“Inadequate infrastructure, dilapidated laboratories, workshops and obsolete equipment. Complete/total negligence of the training of academic technologists on the use of modern equipment and ICT.

“The minister is to note that at the expiration of the three-weeks and without any positive results from government, the union will be forced to commence industrial action without further notice.”

It will be recalled that NAAT initiated an industrial action from March 21, 2022, that ended in August, 2022 after series of meetings held at the instance of the then Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, where a resolution dated August 17, 2022, was reached.

The association lamented that all the issues that led to the strike were yet to be resolved by the federal government, despite the resolutions reached, which included the inconclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ NAAT Agreement

It had also raised the alarm over the non-provision of funds for upgrade of public universities’ laboratories, workshops and studios, and obsolete equipment.