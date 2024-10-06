Stop bringing ill-gotten, fraudulent money as offerings – Pastor Mouka tells church members

Lazarus Mouka, the Pastor of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Ministries, has issued a stern warning to his congregation and followers against bringing ill-gotten or fraudulent money as offerings and donations to the church.

Mouka delivered this message during a two-day revival held at the ministry’s headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos State. The event, themed “Wonderful Move of God as of Old,” aimed to inspire the faithful and highlight the enduring power of God through testimonies, deliverance sessions, and prayers.

“Bad money remains bad money and should not be used for offerings and donations in the Church,” Mouka stated during his exaltation. He emphasized that the pursuit of wealth has led many to engage in activities that are displeasing to God, and that such proceeds should not support the work of God.

“Don’t invite God’s wrath by smearing the holy temple with fraudulent wealth, for it is an abomination unto God. Instead, make restitution, seek repentance, and be saved now before it is too late,” he urged.

During the revival, Mr. Udoka Amakaeze, a former inmate, shared his testimony about being acquitted and discharged from the Badagry Correctional Centre after embracing God. He credited his

transformation to the Chosen Prison Outreach, which led him to encounter God while in custody, resulting in a divine intervention in his case. NAN