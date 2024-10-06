Sterling tech career fair debuts in Africa

By Etop Ekanem

The maiden edition of the Sterling Tech Career Fair was held in Africa with Lagos as host recently, following six successful years in the UK and Canada.

The two-day fair, convened by Mrs. Modupe Yusuf, Founder of Sterling Tech Solution UK, in collaboration with Rhythm of Honour Nigeria, is said to bridge the gap in tech talent acquisition.

Themed, “Positioning and Repositioning for Tech Career,” the fair emphasized the importance of relevant tech skills in unlocking career opportunities for African youths.

The convener, Yusuf, advocated for African youths to leverage the tech space through education, skills development programmes, and fostering a creative environment.

She urged tech companies in Africa to provide internship opportunities for young talent, promoting diversity and inclusion, adding that the ultimate goal is to co-create a tech skills development platform in Africa.

The convener further stated that the tech career fair offers a platform for networking with industry experts, tech skills development and training, career opportunities and internships, innovation and entrepreneurship.

One of the speakers, Mrs. Ayodele Lanre-Yusuf, Founder, Rhythm of Honour, advised youths to develop employable skills and not rely on just their university degrees.

She said: “Skills are what set you apart. We want to empower Africans to take advantage of the tech space and break social norms that limit their potential.

“Our youths must learn how to position and reposition themselves for tech career success.”

The event had different sessions with several experts who spoke and shared their entrepreneurship and tech industry experience.

Some of the speakers at the event included Mrs. Ayodele Lanre-Yusuf, Mr. ⁠Wale Olaisade, Mrs. Hannatu Adegboyega, Tosin Obembe, Ayotomi Faleyimu, ⁠Chimezie Onwuma, Funke Alomoluwa, Oluwatosin Aroloye among others.