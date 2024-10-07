Statistics on violence against children alarming – FG

…as UNICEF seeks support for victims, full implementation of the Child Rights Act

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA- The Federal Government, on Monday, described as alarming, the statistics on violence against children in the country.

It decried that recent studies established that approximately six out of 10 children experience one or more forms of physical, sexual, or emotional violence before the age of 18.

“More worrisome is the fact that of the children who reported violence, fewer than 5 out of a 100 receive significant forms of support.

“Unfortunately, also, it has been reported that Nigeria has one of the highest number of child brides in Africa, most of them from poor and rural communities,” the Solicitor General of the Federation, SGF, and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, stated.

She spoke at the opening session of a two-day stakeholders forum on ending violence against children in Nigeria, which held in Abuja on Monday.

The SGF maintained that a major area that required to be reformed urgently, is the juvenile justice system which she said included government agencies and institutions that function to investigate, supervise, adjudicate, care for, or confine delinquent juveniles or children in contact with the law.

She said: “These reports and data underscore the need for concerted efforts among stakeholders to intensify their commitment to protecting the most vulnerable among us and create a world where all children can thrive and be supported to reach their full potential.

“Ending violence against children requires a multifaceted approach with concerted and intentional efforts of all stakeholders, institutions and development partners, particularly those invested in developing and implementing government policies, to embark on initiatives and institutionalize mechanisms to address the scourge.

“Apart from addressing overcrowding in juvenile homes, delays in the legal process, and inadequate resources in detention centers to cater to juveniles, there is need for a review of laws and government policy to adopt a reformative approach for children in contact with the law, in order to address the root causes of criminal behavior in children, such as poverty, neglect, and lack of education.

“While the Childs Right Act/Laws guarantees respect for the dignity of the child and stipulates that children shall not be subjected to physical, mental or emotional abuse, however, it is very disheartening that only a fraction of children whose rights are violated come forward to seek redress or have access to justice which will enable them seek redress.

“More disheartening is the fact that even when children report abuse, few are able to obtain effective support or rehabilitation and may suffer discrimination from their families and their communities.

“Therefore, we must pull together institutional resources and support to ensure that children who suffer violence are able to report to competent authorities through mechanisms that guarantee their safety and security; and that such reports are made, perpetrators are adequately punished while victims receive the support they need.

“The Ministry of Justice is fully committed to preventing and punishing violence against children. One of the measures we have undertaken in this regard is to designate specialized prosecutors to handle cases of violence against Girls who were in Boko Haram captivity or violated by the members of the Boko Haram Insurgent group.

“The Federal Ministry of Justice will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure that institutional, policy and legal frameworks for ending violence against children are strengthened. This is not just a moral imperative, but a crucial investment in our nation’s future,” the SGF added.

On its part, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF, while commending FG for recognizing that justice for children is fundamental to their protection, well-being and future, called for the full implementation of the Child Rights Law.

UNICEF, which was represented by its Child Protection Manager in Nigeria, Ms. Mona Aika, said: “We are pleased to note that all states in the federation have now passed the Child Rights Law. However, beyond the passage of these laws, it is crucial for the government at all levels to ensure that the laws are implemented and enforced.

“To achieve this, it is important to ensure that the necessary resources are allocated to the child protection sector in the budgets at both the federal and state levels.

“Beyond allocation in budgets, there is also a responsibility to ensure that budgeted funds are released for implementation. This highlights a critical gap that the justice sector can address-ensuring that when children report, their voices are heard, and they receive the assistance they deserve.

“Strengthening child-sensitive justice mechanisms and enhancing collaboration with other sectors will be crucial as we reaffirm our commitment to ending violence against children,” it added.