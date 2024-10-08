Stanbic IBTC, South Africa collaborate on sustainable energy

By Peter Egwuatu

In a bid to champion sustainable energy solutions across African continent, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc and Nigeria South Africa Chamber of Commerce, NSACC have highlighted the need for collaboration.

Economy and business executives from both sides brained-stormed on the topic, ‘Energy Transition: Identifying the need and financing the opportunities’ last week in Lagos, sharing insights and strategies for identifying the needs related to energy transition and the various opportunities available for financing these endeavours.

Commenting on the session, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, highlighted the importance of collaboration between Nigeria and South Africa in achieving sustainable economic growth and development.

He emphasised the role of the financial sector in supporting cross-border investments and facilitating business transactions that are crucial for Africa’s economic integration.

He stated: “This is a significant step towards a future where Nigeria and South Africa leverage their collective strengths for the betterment of our continent.

“By joining forces, we position ourselves to address challenges with greater efficacy and to tap into the boundless opportunities that Africa holds; aiming for the prosperity of our populations. This collaborative spirit is not just about overcoming hurdles; it is about rewriting the narrative of our continent to highlight success, innovation, and sustainable growth.”