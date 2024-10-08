Speed Darlington in police custody – Adeyanju confirms

Deji Adeyanju, the human rights lawyer, has confirmed that Speed Darlington is being detained by the police in Abuja.

Adeyanju disclosed that Speed Darlington was arrested following a petition filed by singer Burna Boy.

In his post X, the lawyer slammed Burna Boy for hypocrisy, stating that he cannot sing against oppressors while being one himself.

Adeyanju said, “We just spent the last 30 minutes with Speed Darlington, and he narrated how he was arrested in Lagos last Friday. He was moved around before eventually being brought to Abuja, where he has been in detention since then. We can confirm that the petition against him was written by Burna Boy.

“You can’t sing against oppressors and still be an oppressor.

“We are now involved in the Speed Darlington matter. We will do everything to get him freed. Nobody should be arrested by the police for expressing their views or opinions. We urge the authorities to stop the clampdown on freedom of speech in Nigeria.”

Speed Darlington recently gained attention on social media after commenting on the trending news of the arrest of American business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, following the controversy surrounding Diddy’s legal troubles.

