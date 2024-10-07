Some persons threatened to burn my office if I take VDM to court – Femi Falana

By Hope Ejairu

Prominent human rights activist, Femi Falana has revealed threats made against him and his family regarding the saga involving social critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, and Crossdresser, Okuneye Idris aka Bobrisky.

VeryDarkMan had allegedly accused Falana of attempting to secure Bobrisky’s release from prison after his conviction in April.

However, Falana in an interview with Sahara Reporters on Monday, October 7, 2024, disclosed threats received from intimidators if he approaches the court, describing those behind the threats as ‘mentally deranged’.

“The only disturbing area in this scenario is the threat to me and one of my two daughters. Some of these guys who I believe are mentally deranged have dared me, If you like, if you go to court, we shall burn your office.

“They have also sent messages to one of my daughters that if your father goes to court, we shall kill you. I beg your pardon in this country, I just laughed and I asked my daughter, don’t worry, I will take it up,” he said.

The human rights activist also disclosed the launch of a thorough action, emphasising his determination to thwart the threats and ensure that justice prevails.

“I have already taken that up because we must also let these guys know where we are coming from.”

