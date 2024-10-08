Sheathe your swords, let’s unite party – LP Directorate begs Obi, Otti, others

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Labour Party Directorate on Mobilization & Integration has appealed to key stakeholders, including Peter Obi and Abia State Governor Alex Otti, to set aside their differences and unite the party.

The call for unity followed the Federal High Court’s October 8 ruling, which recognized Barrister Julius Abure as the legitimate National Chairman of the Labour Party.

Marcel Ngogbehei, LP’s Director General of the Directorate on Mobilization & Integration, made this appeal in a statement on Tuesday, aiming to harmonize the party’s structures and ensure a unified front.

He stated, “The court judgment benefits everyone and resolves the leadership crisis in our party. There was initial concern that INEC’s rejection of the Abure-led NWC might invalidate a Labour Party candidate’s electoral victory in 2027. Concerned stakeholders acted in good faith to set up a caretaker committee to mitigate this risk. Anyone thinking far ahead would likely do the same.

“The Federal High Court ruling provides relief and confidence across the board and has ushered in lasting peace. It’s now time for party stakeholders to come together and build toward 2027.

“The Labour Party, under Barrister Abure, H.E. Peter Obi, and the Obidient Movement, needs to collaborate to rescue the suffering masses from the APC.

“The LP Directorate will continue to work with the OHC and the Obidient Movement National Coordinating Committee to unify Obidients, reenergize, and cooperate with the Barr. Abure-led NWC in a mutually beneficial partnership for a better outcome in 2027.

“The task ahead is to reach out to all concerned to consolidate, enhance, and prepare all 2023 structures for 2027, touching all corners of Nigeria and the Diaspora.

“We believe that both the Labour Party and Obidients must reach a consensus and agree to collaborate for any meaningful progress in the 2027 elections.

“I urge H.E. Peter Obi and Abia State Governor Alex Otti not to succumb to pressure from outside influences to leave the Labour Party, as this is a trap. I also urge other party members to unite and consolidate for 2027. We are stronger together, and we all want to see a Nigeria that works for everyone under the leadership of H.E. Peter Obi.”

Ngogbehei, who also serves as the Founder of the Obidient Peace and Reconciliation Group (OPRG), emphasized that the party’s unity is crucial for success in the 2027 elections.