Senator Izunaso, Charles Awuzie unveil Big Brain Naija TV show

Senator Osita Izunaso and Charles Awuzie have officially unveiled the long-awaited Big Brain Naija reality television show.

Big Brain Naija was recently unveiled in Tinapa, Calabar, with youths, government officials, and corporate organisations in attendance.

Senator Izunaso, representing Imo West Federal Constituency and chairman of the board of directors of the Big Brain Naija project, described the project as a groundbreaking innovative initiative whose goal is to create an environment where brilliance thrives.

The senator added that the reality show is a platform to aspire, challenge, nurture and celebrate the immense intellectual potential within the Nigerian youth.

“It will spotlight young minds ─ who possess the drive to excel ─ not just in academics, but also in creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” the senator said.

Nigerian South African-based technology entrepreneur and the Executive Producer of Big Brain Naija, Charles Awuzie, stated that the TV show aims to redeem the Nigerian youths by showcasing and celebrating their intelligence and creativity.

Awuzie said the TV show will produce creative, intellectual, informative, and entertainment content that parents will be happy to watch with their children, and well-meaning Nigerians and businesses will be happy to partner with.

“A society that celebrates big brains will have more big brains that will create big solutions, and that is what we need in the Nigeria of today,” he said.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Big Brain Naija project, Ossai Ilome, noted that the TV show seeks to unveil Africa’s next celebrity geniuses.

Ilome added that the mission and vision of the project is to empower “Nigeria’s brightest minds to transform groundbreaking ideas into global brands and position Nigeria as a global hub for innovation and talent.”

Representative of Zenith Bank, Mr Chibuzor Onwyzuruike, stated that when they received the memo for sponsorship of the Big Brain Naija show, they saw a shift from the status quo and will be funding part of the show.

The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Elvert Ekom ─ who represented the Cross River governor, Senator Bassey Otu ─ on behave of the members of the Cross River State House of Assembly, commended the Big Brain Naija project team and pledged legislative support to ensure the success of the project.

Mrs Edidiong Amos, GIS consultant and CEO of Cizoti Nigeria, in her markers, stated that Big Brain Naija is “packaged to celebrate the talent and creativity of our young people.”

One of the young men in attendance noted that Big Brain Naija is a platform to celebrate the power of the brain, not celebrities like most Nigerian reality TV shows do. He added, “That is why it is tagged cele-brain, and not celebrity.”

Others at the event, mostly young people, spoke about the reality TV show and how it will play a vital role in the development of youths.

The Big Brain reality TV show will be open to 36 Nigerian contestants, aged 18-55 years, drawn from across the country.

The show will feature 36 episodes including comedy and roasters, infotainment, games, talent shows, pitch sessions, a food show, a genius day, and a one-day president.

Organisers of the reality TV show noted that ‘cele-brain’ symbolises the stars of the show, embodying the fusion of celebrity allure with intellectual genius, and creating icons of entertainment and intellectual prowess.

According to them, Big Brain Naija will be a pre-recorded show aired on satellite and online video streaming platforms.

They added that they will develop web and mobile applications to grant viewers access to vote and comment on the various episodes of the show.