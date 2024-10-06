Seeing Celebrities Wear Adotloshe is a Proud Moment,” says Obafunsho Tomiwa

By Ayo Onikoyi

Obafunsho Tomiwa, CEO of the renowned fashion brand, Adotloshe has expressed his pride in seeing celebrities embrace his brand.

“It’s always exciting to see influencers and celebrities wearing your designs. It’s great for brand visibility, but over the years, we’ve learned that our priority must remain on delivering excellent designs and products,” Tomiwa shared. “We never overlook the importance of our core clientele.”

Discussing the brand’s target audience, Tomiwa emphasized that Adotloshe caters to a broad demographic. “Adotloshe is designed for everyone, but our primary clients are typically young at heart.”

Reflecting on the brand’s journey, Tomiwa revealed that Adotloshe was founded a decade ago. He credited his early interest in fashion to his mother, a tailor, and recalled how he started altering his school uniforms and clothes at a young age.

“My passion for fashion started with my mom. I began making clothes early on, and in 2010, I got my first paid job, creating ‘NIGERIA AT 50’ shirts for a group of people. The business evolved from there, and in 2016, Adotloshe was officially born.”

When asked about the most rewarding aspect of his career, Tomiwa noted, “It’s the process of bringing ideas to life—seeing people wear your designs and knowing it all started from your imagination.”