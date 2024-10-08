Saraki faults Abdulrazaq ongoing demolition exercise in Kwara

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Saraki, has condemned what he termed the wave of demolition exercise taking place in the state, faulting the demolition of the Crystal Place, a shopping mall on Sulu Gambari Road in Ilorin.

Saraki who is also a former governor of the state, in a statement he personally signed, among others, pleaded with the leaders of thought in Ilorin, members of the Ulammahs, elders, and other key stakeholders not to keep quiet.

According to him, “What the present government in Kwara State is doing is waging war against the people. It is bent on impoverishing the people. We should not be afraid to speak truth to power. This action of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq should not intimidate any of us. We should speak out because the motive is faulty and the aim is evil.”

The former Senate President equally urged Kwarans to remain fearless, undaunted, and undeterred in standing against a government that has failed to fulfill its responsibilities to them, urging them not allow this governor to destroy the peace that Kwara State is known for in the comity of Nigerian states.

He said “Ordinarily, some people would expect that I would be indifferent to the weekend demolition of the Crystal Place, a shopping mall on Sulu Gambari Road in Ilorin, ordered by the government of Kwara State, because of the political relationship between me and the owner, Moshood Mustapha, who after serving as my commissioner, Special Adviser, and House of Representatives member under the platform of our party defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, and has worked against our structure since 2018.

“However, it is not my style to take positions on issues from the narrow, parochial perspective. It is my view that one should always look at the big picture, a broad perspective of any issue in reacting to it. It is violence against the people of Kwara State and the economy of the state. My decision to speak out against this action that reflects the pettiness of the governor and his government, which is anti-people, and against the economic development of the state is irrespective of who is involved.

“The State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is using this demolition exercise to intimidate, suppress, and silence all Kwarans. It is his reaction to the growing unpopularity of everything that he represents within the state. “