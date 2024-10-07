S3x worker stabs man to death in Lekki

sex workers

By Esther Onyegbula

A 48-year-old man, identified as Okafor, was fatally stabbed in his home at Jakande Housing Estate, Lekki, in the early hours of Monday, allegedly by a female sex worker he had invited over.

It was learned that the incident happened at about 5:32 a.m.

According to the police report, the complainant, who is a friend of the deceased, received a phone call from another acquaintance regarding the attack.

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said, “The suspect, identified as Joy Kelvin, allegedly stabbed Okafor during their time together overnight.”

“Following the attack, the victim was immediately rushed to the General Hospital in Marina, Lagos. However, he was pronounced dead upon arrival by the doctor on duty.”

Explaining further, Hundeyin said, “Upon receiving the report at about 7:20 a.m., detectives from Ilasan Division promptly arrived at the crime scene, took photographs, and conducted initial investigations. The body of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited at the General Hospital Morgue in Yaba for preservation and autopsy.”

“The suspect, Joy Kelvin, has since been taken into police custody, and efforts are underway to notify the deceased’s family members. A thorough investigation is ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the tragic event,” he added.