Rivers: IGP orders immediate unsealing of LG secretariats

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

By Daniel Abia

In response to nationwide condemnation over his involvement in the recently concluded local government elections in Rivers State, Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has directed the immediate unsealing of secretariats across all 23 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

A statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, conveyed the directive. It explained that the newly deployed Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Mustapha, was tasked with ensuring the withdrawal of all police personnel who were initially deployed to seal and safeguard the LGA secretariats.

“This decision aligns with the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to maintaining neutrality and ensuring the smooth operation of democratic institutions,” the statement read.

The directive follows the political tension that erupted after the purported extension of tenure for former council chairmen loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. The move was countered by Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s appointment of caretaker committee (CTC) chairmen, leading the IGP to order the sealing of the secretariats.

This action prevented local government workers and the CTC chairmen from accessing the council secretariats and carrying out their daily duties.

In light of the recent order to unseal the secretariats, the statement clarified that police would only be redeployed to these locations in the event of a crisis or breakdown of law and order. “Emergency measures will be swiftly implemented to restore normalcy if necessary,” the statement added.

The Rivers State Police Command reassured the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and order and urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding as the situation evolves.

The newly sworn-in 23 council chairmen are expected to resume work in their respective LGAs today, where they will also swear in the newly elected councillors.