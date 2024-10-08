Rivers crisis a threat to national security, says Senator Natasha

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

…seeks Tinubu’s intervention

John Alechenu

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the escalating political feud between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

In her appeal, the Senator emphasized the potential threat the Rivers State crisis poses to the security of both the South-South region and Nigeria as a whole. She called on the President to rein in the FCT Minister and address the growing tensions.

This call to action was made in a statement signed by her Chief Press Secretary, Arogbonlo Israel, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed confidence that President Tinubu could leverage his position to ensure that the Minister of the FCT focuses on his responsibilities in Abuja, allowing the Rivers State Governor to govern in accordance with constitutional provisions.

She further highlighted that the ongoing crisis has been marked by violence, intimidation, and allegations of electoral malpractice, threatening peace and stability both in the region and nationwide.

The Senator stressed the importance of presidential intervention to safeguard lives and property, ensure the impartiality of state institutions, and promote peace and justice. She warned that failure to address the situation could lead to further escalation.

“The situation in Rivers demands urgent attention, and I implore Mr. President to take decisive action to prevent further escalation,” Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan stated.

“We cannot afford to watch as the crisis deepens, threatening the stability of the region. President Tinubu’s leadership is crucial in resolving this impasse.

“If left unchecked, the crisis may undermine Nigeria’s democratic progress, embolden perpetrators of violence and electoral malpractices, and pose a serious threat to national security and stability.”