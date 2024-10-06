Private school owners in Enugu decry high taxes threatening their survival

By Chinedu Adonu

Owners of private schools in Enugu State have raised alarm over what they describe as government efforts to stifle their operations through exorbitant taxes and levies.

The rising costs, which range from N450,000 to N2.2 million depending on the school’s size, have forced many institutions to shut down.

At a press conference over the weekend, Amb. Emeka Agbowo Grahams, pioneer chairman of the Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON), expressed frustration that their pleas to the government have been ignored. He condemned the new taxation policy as a severe burden on school owners, labeling it “unhealthy and unfavorable.”

Previously, private schools paid an annual renewal fee of just N30,000, but the Enugu State Ministry of Education has now increased fees by over 200%. Grahams explained that the taxation system has become increasingly complex, with separate levies for early childhood education, junior secondary, and senior secondary levels.

He lamented the loss of provisional approval fees, stating, “If you are running an early childhood center, primary school, junior secondary, and senior secondary school, you are expected to pay close to N2.2 million.”

Comparing Enugu to other states such as Lagos and Rivers, Grahams argued that the excessive taxes indicate a government intent on driving private schools out of business, ultimately depriving parents and children of educational opportunities.

Dr. Ejiofor Godwin, a member of the Enugu State Education Stakeholders and President of PAPS South East, echoed these concerns, noting that heavy taxes do not improve educational quality but only burden private school owners. He stressed the need for the government to support private schools, which significantly contribute to the state’s internally generated revenue.

Counsel for the private school owners, Barr. Ogbuka JMCC, emphasized that under Nigerian law, private schools should not be taxed, citing Section 18 of the Constitution, which guarantees compulsory free education. He asserted, “There is no levy or tax for private schools. Anything contrary is null and void.”