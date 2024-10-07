Plateau Election: Police restrict movement, Govt declares work-free day

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Ahead of the October 9th local government elections in Plateau State the State Police Command has announced the restriction of movement of persons from midnight on Tuesday to 6 pm on Wednesday.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Adesina, made this known on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting, which included security agents, politicians, religious and community leaders, and organized labour, among others.

The security protocol for the said election was discussed as the CP reiterated the need for a peaceful and secure environment that would make the election process a success.

He appealed to all people of influence to prevail on their followers to maintain the peace as the security agencies are ready to ensure the peace currently being enjoyed in the State is protected, stressing that the restriction of movement would curb any threat to peace.

He said, “The processes of the election have started, we have different roles to play to ensure a successful exercise. We solicit your cooperation to have a hitch-free exercise. We will restrict movement from midnight on Tuesday to 6 pm on Wednesday to enable us to complete the exercise peacefully.

“As security agents, ours is to protect and we are going to do so with all our strength and your cooperation. Please talk to your people to be law-abiding. This is the time to be patriotic and not allow any crisis to erupt because of this exercise. Be mature, avoid any inflammatory statements, and do your bits to make the exercise successful.”

Grace Nkangwung, the State Comptroller of Immigration cautioned that no foreigner will be allowed to vote and anyone caught attempting to partake in the exercise will not be treated with kids gloves.

There was a question and answer session as well as contributions and suggestions from the stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, during separate meetings with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Class Traditional Rulers in Jos, reiterated his administration’s dedication to ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful local government election.

He reminded them of the crucial role they play in promoting peace and unity across the State and urged them to maintain sustainable peace in their respective domains before, during, and after the elections.

He further called on the traditional rulers to act as stabilizing forces by ensuring that peace prevails and that law and order are upheld during the electoral process and reassured them that the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission, PLASIEC has the necessary independence to conduct credible elections.

The Governor, however, declared a half working day on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, and a work-free day on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, to allow civil servants and other citizens to travel to their communities to exercise their right to vote.