PDP riding on Muftwang as Plateau holds LG polls

24 hours before the scheduled Plateau State local government elections, the electoral umpire, candidates, their supporters, and other stakeholders are making frantic efforts to achieve their defined success in the exercise.

More of concern to the political parties, and their candidates is who emerges victorious at the time the results would be announced by the State Independent Electoral Commission, PLASIEC.

The decision lies with the electorate who would make their choices through the ballot.

However, the antecedents of the 11 political parties standing for the election and their candidates will also determine where the pendulum swings.

Although the All Progressives Congress, APC has exuded every confidence about winning, pundits say the commendable actions of the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, would tilt the victory to his Party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Citizens commend the Governor and Party for playing by the rule by ensuring that no Political Party is denied participation in the election unlike what happened during the last administration.

The Governor has also given a free hand for PLASIEC to operate, giving the Commission every support, and reiterating the need to conduct a free, fair, and credible election.

His achievements in the diverse sectors, whose impacts are felt by the people at the grassroots, would count for the candidates of his political party.

The Cultural Middle-Belt Political Forum, which endorsed all the PDP candidates for the forthcoming local government elections, said, “Citizens are happy with Governor Mutfwang over the developmental stride and all-inclusive government of his administration.”

Again, citizen Inusa Jatau added, “Governor Mutfwang’s progressive development and the drive of his administration captured everybody without any discrimination; all his appointments cut across every tribe irrespective of religion or tribes.

“With the assessment of all the candidates from his Party, they will work for the common good of the All hence, the PDP will win almost all the contested seats.”

Other factors citizen Godiya Gabriel pointed out to count for the PDP are “inclusion, value in governance, improvement in security and the transport system, infrastructural development.”