Oyo flood: Makinde tours area, pledges govt support

By Tunde Oso

Following the flood, which submerged parts of Ondo city, at the weekend, a member representing Ondo East/West Federal Constituency in the green chamber of the National Assembly, Abiola Makinde, weekend, paid an on-the-spot assessment of affected areas, with the sole aim of finding a lasting solution to the flooding, and support residents affected by the flood.

Makinde, who embarked on the assessment tour alongside the Commissioner for Information in the State, Wale Akinsotu, commended constituents for their enduring strength and being there for one another as videos which were circulated on social media showed how brave members of the community saved a couple of people from being swept away by the flood.

Some of the affected areas visited include: the canal along Ife road in Ondo, the canal at Fagun estate and the bridge at Oke-Odunwo to determine the root cause of incessant flooding in the areas.

He promised the constituents to deploy all at his disposal as their representative in the National Assembly such as ensuring that relevant government agencies like the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are reached out to on behalf of his constituents to help them at this difficult time.

The ranking member of the House of Representatives expressed gratitude to the Ondo state governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was out of the State when the flooding occurred but swiftly deployed members of his cabinet to visit Ondo and proffer a lasting solution to the unfortunate flooding.