Otunba Olusegun Runsewe’s warning on Bobrisky’s influence vindicated

The ongoing controversy surrounding Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has validated concerns raised by Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, former Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture.

Bobrisky’s lifestyle, marred by scandals and legal issues, including a recent conviction for mutilating the naira, has sparked nationwide debates. His influence on impressionable youths has worried parents, community leaders, and public figures like Otunba Runsewe.

In April 2024, Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison but allegedly received special treatment due to his appearance and identity. This has only fueled concerns about his impact on societal values.

Otunba Runsewe and others have urged parents to instill strong values in their children, emphasizing that Bobrisky’s lifestyle contradicts traditional African norms of decency and respect.

“A man who tries to walk two roads will split his legs,” cautions an old proverb, reflecting Bobrisky’s contradictory life.

As Bobrisky continues to push boundaries, his large social media following and flamboyant persona leave many uneasy. Otunba Runsewe’s earlier warning has been vindicated, highlighting the importance of vigilance against influences that undermine cultural values.