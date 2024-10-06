Ondo Guber: APC chieftain defects to PDP, cites hardship under Aiyedatiwa’s govt

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Yusuf Abdulateef, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Odigbo council area of Ondo State, has announced his defection to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), attributing his decision to the prevailing hardships under the current administration.

In a statement made in Akure, Abdulateef revealed that despite pleas from Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for him to remain in the APC, the persistent requests from his followers ultimately influenced his choice to switch parties.

He expressed that farmers in the Odigbo communities are dissatisfied with the APC-led government, particularly concerning the appropriation and sale of their farmlands.

Speaking with newsmen over the weekend, Abdulateef said, “I want to thank His Excellency, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for calling me, which I honored. When we met, he asked me if it was true that I had left the APC, and I confirmed.

“I explained to him that I made this decision due to the current situation, especially the hardship faced by our people. They are hungry and lamenting that the APC government has brought them nothing but pain. Farmers in Ore, within Odigbo Local Government, are distressed over the destruction and confiscation of their lands.

“My followers, many of whom are voicing their concerns, have expressed that they can no longer endure the agony inflicted by the APC. They urged me to move, and when I inquired about where we should go, they suggested the PDP. This led to our defection to the PDP last Saturday, along with over 12,000 of my followers.

“People from Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Ilaje, and Okitipupa have also reached out to me, indicating their readiness to defect as well.

“I appreciate Governor Aiyedatiwa for his call, but I want to make it clear that I am now with the PDP.”

Abdulateef also praised the incoming governor, Agboola Ajayi, describing him as a truthful and humble leader. “During his tenure as deputy governor, he performed excellently with party leaders and traditional rulers, ensuring that both Muslims and Christians felt comfortable,” he added.

Following his defection, Abdulateef has been appointed as the Chairman (Mobilization) of the PDP in the Ondo South Senatorial District.