Ondo Govt defends healthcare sector, slams PDP’s ‘baseless vilification’

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Government has dismissed claims by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that the state’s healthcare system has collapsed, describing the allegations as unfounded and misleading.

Reacting to the PDP’s statement, in which its State Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, claimed the health sector was in disarray under the watch of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Strategic Communication, Comrade Allen Sowore, emphasized that the healthcare sector is functioning efficiently and is far from a collapse.

Sowore praised the state’s healthcare professionals for their dedication and expertise, highlighting Ondo’s leading role in emergency preparedness and its successful response to epidemic-prone diseases such as COVID-19, Lassa Fever, Cholera, and Mpox.

“Our doctors, pharmacists, lab technicians, and other healthcare professionals are doing an outstanding job and deserve our support, not the baseless vilification by the PDP,” Sowore said.

He further clarified that the government had approved salary upgrades for medical staff, with GL 13 and 10 as the entry points for doctors and nurses, contrary to the outdated salary scale mentioned by the PDP.

Sowore also highlighted various achievements in the state’s healthcare sector, including:

The full payment of hazard allowances and the implementation of full CONMESS (Consolidated Medical Salary Structure) for doctors.

The construction of new surgical and medical wards at the Mother & Child Hospital in Akure.

The establishment of a new oxygen plant at the State Specialist Hospital in Okitipupa.

The creation of the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission, aimed at achieving universal health coverage for all residents.

He pointed to the success of the state’s “Abiyamo Maternal and Child Insurance Scheme,” which has benefited over 46,741 residents, and the “Orange Health Insurance” (ORANGE HIS) scheme, which covers over 101,017 public servants and their dependents, with over 460 surgeries already performed.

Additionally, Sowore noted the recent approval by the State Executive Council to renovate primary healthcare facilities in all 203 wards across the state, enhancing security, accommodation, power supply, and water resources.

He accused the PDP of being out of touch with the state’s positive developments and focusing on baseless criticisms while ignoring tangible progress in the health sector.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa is committed to continuously improving healthcare facilities and service delivery, and his dedication to the well-being of Ondo residents is evident in the numerous initiatives already in place,” Sowore concluded.