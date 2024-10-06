Ondo 2024: APC youths rally support for Aiyedatiwa

Youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have reiterated their desire to mobilise for the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the party’s candidate in the Nov. 16 governorship election.

The APC Youth leader in the State, Mr Olalekan Adeyemo, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Akure.

Adeyemo described Aiyedatiwa as “a youth-friendly leader,” who has consistently demonstrated commitment to empowering youths in the state.

He said that in the little time the governor has been at the helms of affairs of the state, he had touched vital areas, especially things that would improve the lives of youths.



The APC Youth leader listed some of the remarkable achievements of the governor including “disbursement of ₦373 million in bursaries to 5,928 tertiary institution students through the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission(OSOPADEC).

“Payment of ₦708 million in West African Examinations Council fees for 2023/2024 students in public secondary schools, and payment of ₦335 million in scholarships and bursaries to students of Ondo State origin among others.”



He said Aiyedatiwa had also improved the party members’ reward system by engaging more youths in various positions.



“Aiyedatiwa’s vision for Ondo State is clear; to complete all ongoing capital projects and sustain the state on the path of glory and development.



“He has also focused on key issues to alleviate poverty, banish hunger, and make Ondo State self-sustaining through the State Economic Empowerment Development Strategy (SEEDS).



“He has also provided 25 Toyota Hilux vehicles to security agencies and Toyota Land cruisers for judges and released ₦3 billion to offset retired civil servants’ gratuity backlog.



“Also, he has offered ₦300 million in soft loans to artisans, trade union members and entrepreneurs, and recruitment of 2000 qualified teachers and over 100 health workers,” the youths leader said.



Adeyemo urged youths in the state to join him in mobilising aggressively for the governor’s victory in the election.