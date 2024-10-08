Olowookere optimistic of Flamingos performance in Dominican Republic

Bankole Olowookere, head coach of Nigeria`s Under 17 female football team, the Flamingos, has expressed optimism that the team will excel at the upcoming FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup in Dominican Republic.

On Tuesday, Olowookere said that the team was fully prepared for the championship.

The coach said the girls are determined and ready to do their best for good results at the championship.

“We arrived at Santo Domingo on Thursday and we started training immediately on Friday, this is to show the readiness of the team.

“We want the girls to get used to the environment before the commencement of the championship.

“All the players have been training from the goalkeepers, the attackers, the defenders to the midfielders,

“The girls will engage in series of warm up games before the kickoff of the World Cup,”he said

He said the team would surpass their previous position at the last edition of the championship.

“We urge Nigerians to support us with prayers so that we will be victorious and return home with the desirable results,” he said.

The coach said the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has given the team the necessary support to be victorious.

“With seriousness, determination, high level of discipline and dedication the girls will excel in the World Cup,” he said.

The Flamingos arrived in Santo Domingo, the capital of Dominican Republic on Wednesday for a 2-week training tour.

Flamingos are among the 24 countries that will take part in the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Dominican Republic.

Flamingoes have been drawn in Group A of the finals alongside host nation and debutant Dominican Republic, Ecuador and New Zealand.

Matches will be played in two Dominican cities of Santo Domingo, at the Felix Sanchez Stadium, Santo Domingo and at the CFC Stadium,Santiago de los Caballeros.

Flamingos claimed their first-ever bronze medal at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India, after defeating Germany 3-2 on penalties.

The 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be the 8th edition of the championship. The tournament will end on Nov.3.(NAN)