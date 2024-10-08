Ohanaeze Ndigbo urges Tinubu to retain Matawalle over Igbo security

Matawalle

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to retain the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle in his cabinet.

The organisation said in a statement by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, that the President should retain Matawalle, saying “taken a proactive stance in acknowledging the commendable efforts of esteemed public servants, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, towards fortifying the security architecture of our beloved country, Nigeria.”

“In a time fraught with economic challenges that have exacerbated security predicaments across diverse regions, particularly in the North, we recognize the invaluable contributions these distinguished leaders have made in stabilizing our nation’s precarious security landscape.”

‘As we navigate these tumultuous times, it is imperative to express our gratitude to both Mr Matawalle and Mr Ribadu for their unwavering commitment to the safety and protection of all Nigerians, including the Igbo residents and community in the Northern region. Under their stewardship, we witnessed a tangible decline in insecurity targeted onslaughts against Ndigbo, especially during the nationwide protests in August 2024, during which they played crucial roles in safeguarding Igbo lives and properties. Their initiatives and steadfast dedication deserve our admiration and support.”

“In light of our ongoing concerns regarding the security of our people, particularly in the Northern and Southwestern regions, Ohanaeze Ndigbo hereby articulates its collective voice through its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro. He emphasizes that our foremost priority remains the security and welfare of Igbo families living in the Northern and Southwest regions. While the prevailing economic policies have undeniably imposed hardships on Nigerians, we are heartened by the noticeable reduction in the Igbo casualties and misfortunes that have previously plagued our Igbo community in the North.”

” This positive change correlates directly with the partnership forged between Minister Bello Matawalle and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, a partnership that emerged under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We wish to state unequivocally that the proactive measures taken by these individuals have not only minimized instances of violence and economic persecution against Igbo traders and businessmen but have also revitalized a sense of safety among the Igbo populace in the Northern region. This paradigm shift starkly contrasts with the previous administrations, during which the Igbo community frequently faced systemic challenges, insecurity, and even targeted attacks.”

“In light of these accomplishments, we earnestly implore President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to elevate Alhaji Bello Matawalle from his current role as Minister of State for Defence to the substantive Minister of Defence. Such a promotion would not only acknowledge his exceptional service but also serve as a strategic move for both political and security imperatives. We further advocate for the retention of Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser to ensure continuity of the effective strategies that have been set in motion.”

“At this juncture, Ohanaeze Ndigbo remains resolute in its commitment to supporting measures and policies that promote the security, welfare, and prosperity of all Nigerians, particularly the Igbo community. We believe that through collaboration and vigilance, we can overcome the challenges that confront us and forge a path toward a more secure and unified Nigeria.”

“In conclusion, as we rally our collective support around these commendable leaders, we trust that President Tinubu will heed our plea—not merely as a request from a sociocultural organization—but as a profound expression of the needs and aspirations of a community striving for peace, security, and dignity,” the statement added.