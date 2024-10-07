Ododo approves N72,500 minimum wage for Kogi workers, gives tax relief

Gov Ododo

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo has announced a new minimum wage of N72,500 for state workers, effective October 2024.

This decision follows the report from the Kogi State Minimum Wage Implementation Committee, which was established on September 17 to facilitate the implementation of the wage increase.

The new wage surpasses the national minimum wage of N70,000 recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

In addition to the wage increase, Ododo has granted a one-year tax relief to all state workers, suspending the Pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) tax and other deductions during this period.

“Having been a labour leader and a civil servant before going into partisan politics, I knew what the civil servants were passing through.

“Now that God has made me the governor, I will do all within the state resources to provide succour for the state workforce.

“I cannot forget where I came from, I am a man from a humble background who became who I am by the grace of God. I will therefore, not use my position to oppress anyone but to better the lots of the people.

“You people generously elected me as your governor and the resources of the state belong to you all.

“I am just your chief servant and I will ensure that the resources are allocated to all sectors fairly and equitably,’’ Ododo said.

The governor praised the efforts of the committee, which included labor leaders, in conducting thorough staff audits to ensure that genuine workers receive their entitlements. He encouraged workers to support his administration, promising prompt salary payments.

Mr. Gabriel Amari, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Kogi, commended the governor for his worker-friendly policies and noted that Kogi’s swift action in establishing the minimum wage implementation committee is commendable compared to other states. He pledged the workers’ commitment to their duties and cooperation with the governor’s initiatives.