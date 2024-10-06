Oborevwori lauded for promoting a culture of excellence; special thanksgiving organized

By Victor Otigbu

Participants of the recently concluded 2024 Delta State Senior Management Training Course have praised Governor Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori for revitalizing their passion for public service and enhancing their skills, thereby promoting a culture of excellence and efficiency within the civil service.

In a communiqué presented by the Governor-General of Course 20, Mr. Ivovi Aruoriwo, and read by Mr. Austin Sinebe on behalf of the 250 participants during the closing ceremony in Asaba, the state capital, the commendation highlighted Governor Oborevwori’s commitment to investing in civil servant development.

According to the communiqué, the training aligns with the governor’s focus on meaningful development, economic growth, and human capital advancement.

“The senior management training course, held over seven weekends, demonstrates Governor Oborevwori’s dedication to building a skilled and effective civil service. By equipping participants with strategic thinking, leadership, and management skills, the program aims to pave the way for a new generation of innovative, results-driven leaders poised to make a lasting impact on Delta State’s governance,” the communiqué stated.

Recognizing Governor Oborevwori’s efforts, course participants acknowledged the positive effects of his administration’s initiatives on their professional growth and the overall development of the state. They expressed gratitude for the governor’s investment in their career development, citing significant improvements in their strategic thinking, leadership, and management capabilities. They also advocated for expanding the program’s scope by incorporating study tour components to local government councils and MDAs to deepen their knowledge.

Participants expressed their appreciation to the Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, for his role in sustaining the training program, noting that since its inception, this flagship initiative has empowered over 2,403 senior officers, proudly counting the esteemed Head of Service (HOS), Reginald Bayoko, mni, among its distinguished alumni.

In a heartfelt display of gratitude, participants gathered at the Grace and Progress Family Chapel on Sunday for a special thanksgiving service, marking the culmination of their intensive seven-week training journey. Led by Head of Service Mr. Reginald Bayoko and his wife, Vivian, the participants came together to acknowledge God’s divine guidance and grace throughout the program.

Highlights of the thanksgiving service included an inspirational sermon by the presiding pastor, Bishop Chuka Agwuegbo, musical performances, and special prayers for the participants.

The Seven Weekends Senior Management Training Programme was introduced by Chief James Onanefe Ibori’s administration in 2004 and has been instrumental in ensuring that the state’s civil service remains at the forefront of management innovation. It has equipped senior officers with cutting-edge management techniques and nurtured their acumen to align with globally accepted practices.