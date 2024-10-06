Oborevwori assures organised private sector of conducive business environment

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has pledged that his administration will continue to provide a conducive environment for the organised private sector to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the state.

He made the pledge when he visited a scrap metal recycling plant, Metwest Steel Limited, to seek the company’s collaboration towards the industrialization of the state, in line with the MORE agenda of his administration.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of facilities on ground and the technology-driven production process, saying that he was confident that the collaboration being sought would be beneficial to the state .

Oborevwori commended the management of the steel manufacturing company for investing in Delta State, and for impacting on the host community through its corporate social responsibility.

The Governor also visited the Delta Wire Industries, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) between Metwest and the Delta State Government located at the Delta Special Economic Zone, Kwale, where he inspected the ongoing project.

He said he was impressed with the progress the company had made on site and assured that the state government would support the project and fulfill its obligations to the SPV with the company.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Metwest Steel Limited, Mr. Osaro Abusomwan, who led the Governor on a guided tour of the company’s facilities, assured him of the readiness of the firm to partner with the state government in the area of industrialization.

Mr. Abusomwan said theirs was the biggest steel recycling company in Delta State and indeed in the South, with over 520 workers, 95% of whom were youths aged between 20 and 38 years, adding that the company had the capacity to produce 10,000 meters of steel monthly from scrap metals.

The GCEO hinted that the company, with a hot mill section, tolling mill, wire rod block mill, wires section, aluminum and lead section, was a major non-oil exporter and employer of labour.

He revealed that the company had an institute for the training of young engineers and scientists for free, with prospects of employment opportunities for them, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Mr. Abusomwan said the company’s facility at the Delta Special Economic Zone, Kwale, was 75% complete and would house an ultramodern production facility for collated nails, nuts, and bolts for export, adding that the Delta Wire Industries could, when fully operational, generate an estimated $26m annually.

He said the DSEZ facility would be ready for commissioning in six months time and urged the Governor to fulfill the state government’s obligation to the project estimated to create 300 direct and 500 indirect jobs.