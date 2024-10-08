Oba Akiolu charges police to arrest killers of Ojomu of Ajiran’s son

Oba Rilwan Akiolu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwan Aremu Akiolu has charged the Nigeria Police Force to investigate and fish out killers of the first son of Ojomu of Ajiran Kingdom, late Prince Ademola Akinloye who was gruesomely murdered by gunmen in Lekki axis of Lagos.

kioluAdemola was gruesomely murdered on August 26, 2024.

Oba Akiolu, who retired as Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, 20 years ago, gave the directive while playing host to the newly decorated AIG in charge of Zone 2, which comprise of Lagos and Ogun State Police Command, AIG Adegoke Fayoade, who was on a courtesy visit to his palace in lga lduganran on Lagos Island.

Akiolu, who charged the Zone 2 Police boss to synergize with the Police Commissioners in Lagos and Ogun states to end the act of land grabbing and land speculators, expressed worries that the menace was becoming a source of great concern to peace loving and hard working people of Lagos and it environs.

The monarch who described policing profession as one of the best job to enlist for, urged the AIG Zone 2 to charge his officers to steer clear from aiding and abetting land grabbers and speculators in combating the crimes.

Speaking on the state of the nation, Akiolu who identified the challenges confronting Nigeria as a temporal one, expressed his confidence that under the current administration, the country will overcome all socio- economic problems and come out better and stronger.

Earlier, AIG Fayoade, who was the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Lagos, before he was promoted , thanked Akiolu for his professional and fatherly advice.

Fayoade, who pledged to work with the Police Commissioners under Zone 2 to ensure security of lives and property, said he would continue to tap from the monarch’ s wealth of experience in policing, so as to succeed in his latest assignment in the Nigerian Police Force.