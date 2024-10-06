NPA appoints Ikechukwu Onyemekara as new Spokesman

By Godwin Oritse

Ikechukwu Chika Onyemekara, the newly appointed spokesperson for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), brings a wealth of experience in marketing and public relations. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in the same field.

Onyemekara’s career with the NPA began in 1992 as a marketing officer, where he gained significant expertise in the maritime industry. His interpersonal skills and ability to interact with key stakeholders soon saw him transition into strategic roles within the commercial department.

Recognizing his people management abilities, NPA management redeployed Onyemekara to the Public Affairs Division, where his strong performance and results-driven approach led to his appointment as Technical Assistant Protocol. In this role, he coordinated media relations, diplomatic engagements, and government relations for several Managing Directors of the NPA, further solidifying his reputation as an invaluable asset to the organization.



Onyemekara has also represented the NPA at international forums, including the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), where he participated in working groups such as the Editorial and Technical (E&T) Group for the IMSBC Code. He has also attended numerous national and international capacity-building workshops sponsored by the Authority.



An avid reader and traveler, Onyemekara is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and actively participates in alumni activities for the Federal Government College Kaduna. Prior to his current appointment, he served as Assistant General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications.& Technical Assistant Protocol to the Managing Director