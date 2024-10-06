No one can stop me anymore, says Humblesmith, releases ‘Sochi ‘

By Efe Onodjae

Nigerian Afrobongo sensation and songwriter Humblesmith is back, making waves once again with the release of his latest single, ‘Sochi’.

The new track, which he has boldly dubbed “the song of the year,” is poised to become the soundtrack of the upcoming festive season and beyond.

Humblesmith, known for hits like *Osinachi*, has been a dominant force in the Nigerian music scene for nearly a decade.

With ‘Sochi’ the singer is geared up for what he believes will be another defining moment in his career.

“It took me some time to decide which track to drop from my upcoming project,” he shared during a recent interview.

“But my spirit connected with ‘Sochi’. I trust my fans and music lovers will ride this wave with me.”

Speaking about the meaning behind the track, Humblesmith explained that ‘Sochi’ is deeply personal, highlighting his reliance on God as the source of his strength and resilience.

“This song is a reflection of my journey, and how I’ve overcome the obstacles in my path. Some forces tried to silence me, tried to push me out of the industry, but here I am, stronger than ever. The movement has started, and nothing can stop me now.”

As he continues to work on his forthcoming album and wraps up a tour across various African countries, Humblesmith believes ‘Sochi’ will not only set the tone for his future releases but also redefine the music landscape for his fans this year.

With his undeniable talent and passion, it’s clear that Humblesmith is ready to take his place once again at the forefront of the Afrobongo genre.

In an interview, Humblesmith opened up about the challenges he’s faced in the music industry, admitting that there were times when he almost disappeared from the scene entirely.

“There were moments when I felt like I was being silenced,” he confessed. “It wasn’t just about the lack of music or releases—it was deeper. There were people and forces that wanted to see me give up. They tried to push me out, but I stayed grounded because I knew my purpose.”

The singer went on to reflect on how those difficult times only made him stronger, building the resilience that has carried him to this triumphant return. “

I had to go through that period to understand the power within me,” Humblesmith explained. “Now, I’m not afraid of any obstacles. I’ve seen what the lowest point looks like, and I’ve come out stronger. I’m ready to crush anything or anyone that tries to stop me again.”

With *Sochi*, Humblesmith is declaring that he is here to stay, unshaken and unstoppable. “This song is more than just a vibe for me. It’s my statement to the world that I am back, and I’m not going anywhere,” he said confidently.

“No more distractions, no more setbacks. It’s time to move, and nothing can stand in my way.”