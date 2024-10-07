‘No autonomy in governance’ – Gov Eno explains LG autonomy to newly elected chairmen

Gov Umo Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State on Monday explained that the autonomy recently granted to the third tier of government does not mean that Council chairmen were running separate entities from the State Government.

Eno who spoke shortly after officially inaugurating the thirty-one (31) local government chairmen into office, cautioned them against misapplication of the concept of autonomy.

He stressed that there’s no autonomy in governance as no arm of government could operate in isolation.

His words, “Each of you is now autonomous in your financial dealings, which means you will receive your funds directly. But remember, we have shared responsibilities, and those shared responsibilities must be carefully thought out.

“How our teachers will be paid across the board, how their allowances and gratuities will be paid. We expect that we sit down and understand our shared commitment to our people. There is no autonomy in governance.

“We all must make sure that our people have what is needed. Let me add here that autonomy does not mean you are running separate entities from the State Government.

“You’re an integral part of the machinery of government, and in governance, you are expected to align your actions and policies with our Governance blueprint, the ARISE Agenda”

The governor congratulated the chairmen on their victory at the polls while reiterating his earlier decision that Council Chairmen must reside in their respective council areas as chief security officers of their LGAs.

He thanked the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC), Elder Aniedi Ikoiwak, and his team for conducting a free, fair and credible election as shown in the emergence of winners across party lines.

“We will not encourage visiting Chairmen. Live in your respective local government areas. Stay in your various areas of jurisdiction. You are autonomous, so stay in your autonomous communities.

“To the women, we thank God that you’re properly integrated. Unfortunately, my dear wife is not here with us, but she has fought a good fight. Today, I am sure that from the balcony of Heaven, she would look down with a smile because what she desired has been achieved,”, Eno said.