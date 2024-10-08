NITT now centre for converting petrol-based vehicles to CNG – Minister

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’id Ahmed Alkali has said that the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), is now a centre for converting petrol-based vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)and has engaged with the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) , developed and commissioned conversion centres in Abuja and Zaria, with work underway in several other states.

The Minister spoke on the occasion of the 2024 Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) Management Retreat on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“You will agree with me that the theme of this retreat, “Realigning NITT’s Vision with Performance Management System (PMS) and the Dynamics of the Transport Industry,” is both timely and crucial, as we navigate the evolving landscape of the transport sector,” he said.

He said the transport sector is a critical enabler of the economy which connects people, facilitates trade, and drives national development.

“However, to realize its full potential as a nation, we must embrace a robust Performance Management System (PMS) that aligns with our vision for a modern, efficient, and sustainable transport infrastructure.:

“As we stand at the crossroads of tradition and innovation, it is imperative that we take a hard look at where we are and where we need to be. The transport industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, driven largely by technological advancements, changing consumer behaviors, and global economic shifts. It is our responsibility therefore to ensure that NITT not only keeps pace with these changes, but also leads the way in shaping the future of transportation in Nigeria and beyond.”

He reiterated that the implementation of a Performance Management System (PMS) is not just a bureaucratic exercise but also a crucial strategic necessity.

“PMS will provide us with the tools to measure our progress, identify areas for improvement, and recognize excellence within our ranks. It will also help us align individual and departmental goals with the lofty vision of NITT and the Ministry of Transportation, ensuring that every member of our team is rowing in the same direction.”

“To this end, NITT must position itself as the premier institution for transport training, research, and innovation in Africa. You must produce graduates who are not just job-seekers, but job-creators, innovators who will revolutionize our transport systems, and leaders who will shape transport policies for generations to come.”

“The dynamics of the transport industry demand nothing less than our full commitment to excellence. We are witnessing the rise of electric vehicles, the potential of autonomous transportation, and the increasing importance of sustainable and green transport solutions. NITT must be at the forefront of some of these developments, not just observing but actively contributing to their advancement in the Nigerian context.”

“In line with this commitment to innovation and sustainability, and with the challenges that came with the recent removal of petrol subsidy, NITT, I am proud to announce, is now a centre for converting petrol-based vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). To this end, they have engaged with the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) and have also developed and commissioned conversion centres in Abuja and Zaria, with work underway in several other states. This strategic move aligns perfectly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision and the changing landscape of transportation in Nigeria and indeed globally.”

“I have considered it necessary to charge the NITT to commission the CNG conversion centres in the 36 states of the Federation to maximize the potentials of this laudable initiative of the Tinubu-led administration.”

“May I at this juncture, urge each of you to commit to the roles outlined in our performance bond. As you are aware, this bond is not merely a document; it represents our collective commitment to accountability and excellence. It sets clear expectations for each department and agency under the Federal Ministry of Transportation, ensuring that we work towards common goals.”

“You must equally note that implementing PMS will not be without its challenges, as change is never easy. I am however confident that with your dedication and expertise, we can create a system that is fair, transparent, and effective. The future of transportation in Nigeria will to a large extent depend on some of the decisions we make and the actions we take during and after this retreat.”

“Let us leave this retreat not just with plans, but with a renewed sense of purpose and a clear roadmap for the future. Together, we can ensure that NITT remains the beacon of knowledge and innovation in the transport sector, producing the leaders and solutions that will drive Nigeria’s progress in the 21st century and beyond.”

“To sustain this commitment, the NITT is also charged to collaborate with the Federal University of Transportation Daura to promote the transfer of knowledge, technology and expertise. At this juncture, it is my pleasure to declare this retreat open and to wish you successful deliberations,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General/ Chief Executive of the NITT Zaria; Dr Bayeron Salih Farah said the retreat was a follow-up to the previous retreat conducted in 2019 designed to reposition the Institute to face the everchanging transportation challenges of the country.

He said the previous retreat had improved the Institute’s visibility and commitment to achieving its objectives.” The previous retreat has positioned the Institute to achieve among others, the following:. Extending the service coverage of the Institute to cover each of the six geopolitical zones. Initializing the development of Driver Development Centers across the six geo-political zones. Developing the foundation for the national transport databank project.Facilitating the transition to alternative transportation fuel, especially in the CNG conversion and training. It will interest you to note that, today we are unveiling the Conversion and Training E-booking System Portal that will enable seamless customer services.”

” Securing approvals to run National Diplomas (ND) and High National Diplomas (HND) in various transport technology programs. Similarly, the Institute is now a National Skills Qualification (NSQ) Training Provider accredited to run 23 approved trade areas. The Institute has undertaken several national assignments including the N-Build Program. Also, the Institute has secured the approval of the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) at the OBC level on two of its critical PPP Projects in areas of Alternative Energy (Autogas) and Databank.”

“Lastly, and of very importance, the last retreat has led to the approval of new Schemes and Conditions of service while the time-aged Establishment Act is in the process of amendment and now before the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“it is in the light of the above that the Institute deems it necessary to organize this management retreat to reflect on the achievements so far scored by the Institute and forge another perspective for sustainable development and growth to realign the Institute’s Vision with Performance Management System (PMS) and the Dynamics of the Transport Industry.”

He said they would delve into key areas to review our progress and lessons learned, refine their vision and goals, foster collaboration and open communication by embracing innovation and adaptability with a clear objective to strengthen their market position, enhance customer satisfaction, drive operational efficiency and develop/retain their mandates.

He appealed to the participants of the retreat to share expertise and insights, encourage diverse perspectives, focus on solutions, not obstacles and commit to actionable plans that enable the realignment of the Institute’s Vision with Performance Management System (PMS) and the Dynamics of the Transport Industry.

He assured that they are working as a family in the Institute and are always prepared to deliver on their mandate.”Let me once again on behalf of the Management of NITT, express our deepest gratitude to the Honourable Minister of Transportation and indeed all stakeholders here present.While urging participants at this retreat to contribute meaningfully to the deliberations, I wish everyone a fruitful interaction,” he said.