Nigerian student Ayelabola sets new Guinness World record for longest catwalk

By Hope Ejairu

A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Olalade Ayelabola has set a new Guinness World record for the longest distance walked by a model after completing a 130.62km catwalk.

Ayelabola, a 500-level student of Computer Science, started the 120km attempt on Nigeria’s

Independence Day, October 1, 2024, at the indoor sports center of UNILAG to achieve the feat, a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest distance walked by a model.

Upon achieving the world record, the student completed an additional 10km walk, totaling 2,058 laps within the sports center.

“I did it, everyone! My record is set. There were difficulties but I stood through it. There were pains but I refused to cower.

“Thank you for helping me do this. Thank you @unilagnigeria @esdcunilag. Thank you my beautiful models. Thank you to everyone on my team. I am grateful for it all. Thank you Nigeria,” she wrote on Instagram confirming her exploit.

The model, during her walk showcased clothing from Nigerian designers, featuring pieces from the institution’s Theatre Arts Department.

However, the record is yet to be recognised and confirmed by the GWR.

Vanguard News