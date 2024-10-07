Nigerian newspapers: PDP has lost Rivers, BoT chair, Wabara laments

In today’s Nigerian Newspapers review program, Today in the News, Vanguard reports on the PDP Board of Trustees chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara admitting defeat of Rivers state following the poor outing of his party in Saturday’s local government election.

Another headline in Vanguard News reports on the huge earnings and profits that banks have recorded amidst the economic hardship in the country.

Another headline report in the Vanguard Newspaper, Prisca Sam-Duru won the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas N5 million prize @ 20 media award.

Moving to other newspapers, The Punch leads their newspaper on the River crisis as the camp of former state Governor, Nyesom Wike is set to challenge the outcome of the state local government election to court.

Meanwhile, the Nation reports on the potential of crude oil sales in naira to refineries and the positive impact it will have on the economy according to experts.

Finally, the Guardian reports on the concerns about the naira’s fair value following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s $2 billion lifeline.

