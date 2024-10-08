Nigerian newspapers: 5 killed, LG hq set ablaze, chairman chased out

In today’s Nigerian Newspapers review program, Today in the News, Vanguard reports on the death of no less than five persons at different local government councils secretariats in Rivers state by thugs.

Another headline in Vanguard News reports on the statement by Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima saying President Tinubu is working effortlessly to beat food scarcity.

Another headline reports on the plea of the National Labour Congress to the federal government not to give the salaries of workers to the local government.

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Punch leads their newspaper on the supply of crude oil in naira to the Dangote petroleum refinery by the NNPCL which is to last for six months.

Meanwhile, the Nation reports on the orders of President Tinubu to the police to end the post-election violence in Rivers state.

Finally, the Guardian reports on the worries of petrol prices as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deregulates the downstream sector.

Vanguard News