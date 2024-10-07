Nigerian firm leads in social media monetisation for African creators

Mr. Samuel Ijaola, CEO, GSMNS Global Ltd, and Mr. Christian Bassey, COO, GSMNS Global Ltd.

By Elizabeth Osayande

In a bid to support African content creators in monetising their social media presence, Nigerian firm GSMNS Global has been playing a pivotal role in empowering creators across the continent. Founded in 2018 and officially registered in 2020, the company has rapidly expanded its reach, currently supporting approximately a thousand creators throughout Africa.

According to the company’s managers, the CEO, Samuel Ijaola, and the COO, Christian Bassey, the driving forces behind GSMNS Global, have been instrumental in providing creators with the tools and guidance necessary to capitalize on their digital content. According to Ijaola, the company’s primary mission is to assist creators in turning their passion for social media content creation into a sustainable source of income.

“We saw the potential for content monetisation on platforms like Facebook and YouTube, especially for creators based in Nigeria and other African countries. Our focus has been on empowering these creators to leverage these opportunities,” Ijaola stated.

One of the company’s notable achievements included managing the distribution of content that led to one of the first Nigerian videos to surpass 100 million views on YouTube. Additionally, GSMNS Global has facilitated the success of creators on Facebook, with several videos amassing 100 million views.

Describing their journey, Ijaola explained, “When Facebook introduced monetisation features, we recognized the untapped potential for creators in Nigeria. We began managing the pages of influential creators and subsequently established a partnership with Facebook, evolving from a multi-channel network, MCN to a creator service provider, CSP.”

Expanding beyond Nigeria, GSMNS Global has extended its support to creators in Ghana, Kenya, and other African countries. Bassey emphasised the company’s comprehensive approach to management, stating, “We handle branding, marketing, and technical aspects, allowing creators to focus on their content creation.”

The recent launch of an open monetisation programme by Meta for content creators in Nigeria and Ghana with at least 5,000 followers has intensified competition among creators. However, GSMNS Global’s expertise in navigating technical challenges and maximising monetisation opportunities has remained instrumental in helping creators thrive in this evolving landscape.

Bassey highlighted the company’s commitment to further expansion and support for creators across Africa, expressing, “Our goal is to help creators earn from their passion without getting caught up in technical issues. Seeing creators achieve success and support their families drives us to keep going.”