NGX investors lose N70bn to sell-offs 

Sell-offs in MTN Nigeria, alongside Tier-one banking stocks, on Tuesday, shed 0.12 percent or N70 billion from the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) market capitalisation.

Specifically, the market capitalisation, which opened at N56.146 trillion, lost N70 billion to close at N56.076 trillion.

The All-Share Index also dropped 0.12 percent or 122 points to close at 97,584.81, against 97,706.70 reported on Monday.

As a result, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return decreased by 30.51 percent.

Losses in Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Zenith Bank, United Bank For Africa(UBA) as well as Dangote Sugar, Oando, Nigerian Breweries pulled the market performance down.

Market breadth closed negative with 29 losers and 26 gainers.

Guiness led the losers’ chart by 10 percent to close at N61.20 per share, while Regency Alliance Insurance led the gainers’ chart by 10 percent to close at 54k per share.

Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 39.92 percent.

A total of 719.11 million shares valued at N8.34 billion were exchanged in 9,435 deals, compared to 1.31 billion shares valued at N5.96 billion traded in 10,424 deal recorded in the previous session.

Meanwhile, WAPIC led the activity chart in volume with 402.26 million shares, while Seplat led in value with deals worth N2.25 billion.