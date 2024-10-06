New Amuwo Rotary president pledges to address community needs

By Elizabeth Osayande

The newly elected president of the Rotary Club of Amuwo, Rotarian Bernard Chigozie Umelo, has pledged his commitment to tackle his community needs.

Speaking at his investiture recently at Festival Hotel, Festac, Lagos, Umelo noted that he will use the Rotary magic band to achieve the goals of the Rotary club.

His words: “I am grateful for the privilege bestowed on me to steer the affairs of our great Club this magic Rotary Year” “My board and I would ensure we strongly uphold the values of our most precious Club.

“In this service year, we will be addressing pressing community needs that include: free medical and surgical outreach project, provision of branded delivery birth kits to hundred expectant mothers, provision of revolving micro-credit loans to deserving petty traders, corrective eye surgeries for cataract and glaucoma project, among other impactful service projects.”

Meanwhile, the event was presided over by the District Governor Rotarian, Dr. Oluwole Kukoyi, who was represented by Assistant District Governor Rotarian Allan Emezu.

Extolling the virtues of Rotary Club Amuwo, the chairman the MD/CEO, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Chief Olufemi Asenuga, said Umelo, who serves as the Regional Manager of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc Festac, Lagos, deserved the honour being given to him to serve.

In his valedictory speech, the former President of the Club, Rotarian Angel Gabriel Ezechukwu, shared his gratitude for serving with dedicated members, highlighting successful service projects completed during his term.

Guest speaker Barrister Mrs Ifeoma Peters, in her presentation titled My Pledge with Motherland: A Commitment to Service and Integrity, emphasized the importance of addressing societal issues with integrity and determination, aligning with Rotary Club’s values.

Meanwhile, over twenty distinguished awardees were decorated during the colourful event.