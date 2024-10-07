NELFUND disbursement hits N84.2bn — Reps member

By James Ogunnaike

THE House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Polytechnic and Higher Technical Education, Mr Gboyega Isiaka has disclosed that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, has disbursed N84.2billion to the applicants, comprising N27.5billion and N56.7 billion in institutional and upkeep facilities respectively, as at September 2024.

Isiako, who disclosed this at the weekend at the 36th annual conference of Federal Government College, Maiduguri Old Students Association, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said that 351,317 students have registered on the NELFUND portal, out of which 258,943 applied for either institutional or upkeep loan or both.

The lawmaker spoke on Empowering The Next Generation: Education As a Catalyst For National Development (Student Loans Access To Higher Education Act 2024 in Perspective)

He noted that the Students Loan Access to Higher Education Act, of 2024, aims to bridge the financial gap, ensuring that deserving students have access to quality higher education.

Isiaka, who is representing Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency of Ogun State, said: “As at the end of September 2024, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund has made tremendous progress under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, paving the way for a brighter future for our nation’s students.

“Figures speak for itself. 351,317 students have registered on the NELFUND portal out of which 258,943 have applied for either institutional or upkeep loans or both.

“A total of N84.2 billion have so far been disbursed to the applicants comprising of N27.5 billion and N56.7 billion in institutional and upkeep facilities respectively.”