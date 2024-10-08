Ndhlovu gifts house to facebook friend

By Rita Okoye

Xolane Ndhlovu, a prominent South African tech billionaire known for his philanthropic endeavors, has once again made headlines.

This time, he has gifted a new house to Thandile Ramza, a young, unemployed mother from East London who reached out to him on Facebook seeking financial assistance.

Ramza’s story resonated with Ndhlovu, who was moved by her dire living conditions. The billionaire immediately pledged to help, not only providing financial aid but also offering Ramza a job and a car. Impressed by the state of Ramza’s dilapidated house, Ndhlovu decided to go a step further and gift her a brand-new three-bedroom home.

This generous act is just one example of Ndhlovu’s commitment to social causes. He has previously donated to various charities, including COVID-19 relief funds and humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. His wealth, estimated to be over R6.5 billion, comes primarily from his investments in blockchain technology and tech startups.

Ndhlovu’s story serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating the power of kindness and the positive impact that one person can have on the lives of others.